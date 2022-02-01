Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $121,277.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00115929 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

