SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Up 2.5%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.86. 23,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 45,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

