SLM’s (SLM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLM. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

