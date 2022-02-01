SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of SM Energy worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

