SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMTGF stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $72.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

