SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $286,080.57 and $66.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.