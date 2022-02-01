Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMGZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.