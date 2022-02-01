Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 1.9%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.47). 199,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 503,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.48).

SNWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.02. The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. Smiths News’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other Smiths News news, insider Paul Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,216.72). Also, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £42,022.30 ($56,496.77).

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

