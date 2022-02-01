Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Cap of $292,136.37

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $292,136.37 and approximately $573,499.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

