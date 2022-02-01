Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

