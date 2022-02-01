Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 114,153 shares.The stock last traded at $18.81 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

