Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Coatue Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,922 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Snowflake worth $1,182,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 335.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

SNOW stock opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total transaction of $14,707,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

