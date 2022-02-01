Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 265,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

