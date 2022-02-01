Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 265,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTMO stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
