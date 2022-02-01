Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Shares Down 4.3%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,553,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,257,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

About Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

