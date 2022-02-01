Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 5,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 585,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

DTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

