Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 5,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 585,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
DTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.