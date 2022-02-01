SOMESING Trading Up 12.3% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $113.27 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

