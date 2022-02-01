Sonar Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Sonar has a market cap of $8.21 million and $63,347.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

