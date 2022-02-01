SORA Trading Up 28.5% Over Last Week (XOR)

SORA (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.51 or 0.00254390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SORA has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. SORA has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SORA Coin Profile

SORA (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,980 coins. SORA’s official website is sora.org . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

