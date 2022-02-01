Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Southern States Bancshares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,014,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,148,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

