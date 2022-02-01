Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

SWN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

