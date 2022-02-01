Sovryn (SOV) Market Cap Hits $105.17 Million

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00012942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $105.17 million and $341,949.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,953,133 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

