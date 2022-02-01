SparksPay One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $15,789.27 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,017,503 coins and its circulating supply is 10,778,563 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.