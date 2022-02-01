SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

