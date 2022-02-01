SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 5,326,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 1,383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

