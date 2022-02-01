SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

