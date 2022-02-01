SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $57.93. 367,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 501,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,445,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

