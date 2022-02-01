Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00182619 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00029554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00387965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00070972 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

