Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Spectrum has a market cap of $18,394.91 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00296708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

