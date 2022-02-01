Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.73

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.73 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56.90 ($0.76). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.77), with a volume of 2,888,925 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £302.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,309.14).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

