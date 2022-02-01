Spell Token Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $565.51 million and approximately $97.86 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 81,856,079,661 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.