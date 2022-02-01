SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $122,429.38

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $122,429.38 and $26.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,669.44 or 1.00133564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00252754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00163026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00328794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

