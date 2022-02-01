Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.44).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.