Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.44).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

