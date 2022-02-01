Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

