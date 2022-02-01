Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAVE opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

