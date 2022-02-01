Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $52.98 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004338 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008098 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

