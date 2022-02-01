Sportcash One (SCONEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26,365.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $237,264.28 and approximately $26,365.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.43 or 0.07159047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.99 or 1.00200796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.