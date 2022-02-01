Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Shares Up 26.8%

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)’s stock price rose 26.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 139,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,660% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Sportech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

