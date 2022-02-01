SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.54. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 511,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

