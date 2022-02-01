SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of SPX FLOW worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

