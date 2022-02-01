SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.44.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.15. 193,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,291. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

