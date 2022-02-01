Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.05

Feb 1st, 2022

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 55.19 ($0.74). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.77), with a volume of 137,797 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.05.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

