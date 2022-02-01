Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Stakenet has a market cap of $6.72 million and $58,438.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007322 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00019012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,705,724 coins and its circulating supply is 124,166,687 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

