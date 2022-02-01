Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce sales of $286.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $691,799. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

