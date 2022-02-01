Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.71 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $110.87 million and $11.71 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00116049 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.