Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

