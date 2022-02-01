Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Shares Down 12.4%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) shares fell 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

About Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

