Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

