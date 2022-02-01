Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5-33.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.08.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,510,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.