STASIS EURO Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $117.65 million and $3.24 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00116820 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

