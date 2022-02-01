State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading Up 7.4%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.